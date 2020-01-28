Rumored Obi-Wan Plot Details Tease A Legends Villain

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series isn’t outright cancelled, as it seemed to be for a while there, but it is being hit by a delay of about six months, according to star Ewan McGregor. The reason why is because Lucasfilm has decided to rejig the story, with it believed that original screenwriter Hossein Amini will be replaced and the six-part run will be cut down to four episodes. While we don’t know exactly what’ll end up on screen, then, plot details from the original vision for the show have now leaked online.

As per a post on the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit, a “source close to the writing process” has informed user u/ParkerWiley of the broad shape of the series. Again, things could change seeing as Lucasfilm wants to revamp – and that’s assuming this intel is even sound in the first place, but if any of it does make it to the screen, we may be in for the return of a former Jedi knight from the Legends universe and a major role for the iconic Skywalker lightsaber.

The leaker claims that the show would “recanonize” Sharad Hett, a character from the Star Wars Dark Horse comics. Originally, Hett was to have retired from the life of the Jedi after a tragedy destroyed his homeworld and family, causing him to become a warlord of a tribe of Tusken Raiders. In the show, he’ll still be masquerading as a Tusken Raider, but now it’s because he managed to escape Order 66.

It’s said that the main conflict of the series will come from Hett recognizing Luke Skywalker’s importance and attempting to kill him, out of fear that he might draw Vader and the Empire to Tatooine and put his own life in danger. Apparently, the climax of the season will see Obi-Wan defeating Hett in battle, using both his own and Anakin’s sabers. He would then put Anakin’s away in a box, to be given to Luke in A New Hope.

Feel free to follow the link below for the full leak. But, before you do, let us know whether this sounds like something you’d like to see in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show by leaving your thoughts in the comments section down below.