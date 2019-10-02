Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show May Bring Back An Important Star Wars Character

If you’re like me, the best news to come out of the Disney/Lucasfilm merger is that Ewan McGregor will be returning to the galactic franchise for his own Obi-Wan Kenobi television series. The show, which will be available exclusively on Disney Plus, will follow the Jedi Master’s adventures in the gap between the Prequel Trilogy and George Lucas’ original set of Star Wars films.

As we well know, many of our favorite characters may be coming back in their younger forms for the series. And at least one reporter thinks he’s latched on to who else may pop up.

MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz recently had the opportunity to speak with Joel Edgerton about the upcoming film, The King, and by the end of their conversation, Horowitz was convinced that the actor will be a part of the Obi-Wan series as, you guessed it, Uncle Owen.

Check out Horowitz’s tweet down below:

Caught up with Joel Edgerton today (check out THE KING! I really enjoyed). I have almost no doubt based on his coy evasiveness that he will be in the Obi Wan Disney+ series. I’ve seen many an actor playfully evade. I’m placing a big bet that Owen will be back. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) October 1, 2019

As all of us who are aware of the Star Wars mythology know, after the fall of the Galactic Republic, Obi-Wan ventured to Tatooine, leaving Anakin Skywalker’s son, Luke, in the care of Owen (played by Edgerton in Revenge of the Sith) and his wife, Beru. Fast forward several years later to the events of the first film and we know that Owen and Beru took care of young Luke as if he was their own, a fact made even more tragic once they were killed by Empirical stormtroopers.

Given the timeline of events, it isn’t totally surprising that Uncle Owen would be appearing in the Obi-Wan show. After all, the Jedi Master stayed close enough to Anakin’s son that he could take care of him, should any threats arise.

This possibility is given even more weight after the news that young Luke himself will be appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. After all, who would leave the future savior of the galaxy unsupervised?