Oh my, Chad Duell’s ‘General Hospital’ exit was a fiery little game-changer

It’s been months since General Hospital actor Chad Duell announced his departure from the long-running series, but we still weren’t prepared for his exit storyline to play out this week. In the Jan. 6 episode of the soap opera, Duell concluded his character’s arc by going out with a bang — literally.

Duell, 37, had been playing the role of Michael Corinthos for over a decade before fans finally got to see the final fate of his multi-layered character. As one of the beloved characters of the show, however, viewers might have been left stunned by how his storyline wrapped up when a shocking explosion tore through his adoptive father Sonny Corinthos’ apartment this week.

But before the flames engulfed Michael, tensions were already boiling over in his personal life. His decision to serve Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) with divorce papers in D.C. set the stage for a dramatic showdown, especially with her lover Drew (Cameron Mathison) by her side.

Willow was understandably angry and heartbroken when Michael demanded full custody of their children, Wiley and Amelia. She also couldn’t help but suspect that Michael’s move was more about revenge than the best interests of their kids.

Michael’s next stop was a heated conversation with Sonny (Maurice Bernard). Ever the schemer, Sonny encouraged his son to lean into his anger and go after Drew. Michael admitted he’d already taken Diane’s advice to make an “aggressive first strike,” but hoped for a more amicable resolution in the end.

“Diane’s advice was to go for an aggressive first strike, so I did,” Michael explained to Sonny. “The hope is that after my initial demands, Willow and I can negotiate and I can settle for what I really want, which is shared custody.”

But Sonny, being the annoying puppet master that he is, had his own ideas. “You’re going to start getting angry, right? Because I know you will,” Sonny subtly suggested. That’s when you take it out on who deserves it the most, Drew.”

And boy, did Michael take the bait. He lashed out, questioning Drew’s integrity. “What kind of man goes after his nephew’s wife?” he snapped. Michael even floated the idea of taking away Drew’s company as retribution.

As the episode progressed, Jason (Steve Burton) made a surprise appearance to offer Michael support during his darkest hour. “You’re not alone in this, son,” Sonny assured Michael before stepping out of the room with Jason. That’s when things took a catastrophic turn.

Michael, left alone, heard the ominous sound of ticking. Seconds later, an explosion ripped through the room, setting Michael on fire. Sonny and Jason rushed back in, but it was too late. Michael’s anguished screams echoed as flames consumed him, marking the tragic, fiery end of his storyline.

While fans are still reeling from the shocking turn of events, Duell himself has not addressed his character’s demise on the show. However, many flooded his latest Instagram post featuring a photo of him and his 1-year-old son with girlfriend, Luana Lucci.

“Going to miss you on GH. Wish there was a better end scene. GH won’t be the same without you,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. I pray that spiritually and emotionally this break from GH gives you everything that you need and I hope that professionally you soar. I will miss seeing you on my screen each day.”

In November, when he confirmed his departure from General Hospital, Duell took time to express his gratitude to his supporters, saying, “thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me. This isn’t a goodbye — it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad.”

On the whole, Duell’s exit has left a gaping hole in General Hospital and begs the questions: will Michael’s fiery demise leave permanent scars on Port Charles, and how will the remaining cast move on from his demise? Only time will tell, but for now, we’re left picking up the pieces of this game-changing exit.

