‘This wasn’t an easy decision for me’: ‘General Hospital’ producer drops a possible betrayal after star Chad Duell announces departure after 14 years.

After almost 15 years of playing Michael Corinthos, actor Chad Duell has announced his departure from ABC’s iconic soap opera General Hospital.

While his exit marks the end of an era for the show and raises questions about what the future holds for the Corinthos family, it also brings to light a possible betrayal to fans who want to see more of Duell’s character in the future despite his exit.

Duell, who joined the series in 2010, announced his decision to leave the show on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.”

In his post, Duell also confirmed that he does not want his exit to be permanent. “This isn’t a goodbye — it’s a see you later,” he wrote after thanking the fans for their unwavering support.

The show’s executive producer, Valentini, quickly acknowledged Duell’s decision but also maintained that they are leaving the door open for unexpected twists. “I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best,” Valentini wrote on X. “He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at GH.”

However, Valentini also hinted at a possible betrayal of fans’ expectations, by adding, “There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime.” This cryptic comment has sparked speculation among loyal viewers, as soap operas are notorious for dramatic plot twists to resurrect fan-favorite characters. Cast members like Steve Burton, Jonathan Jackson, and Emma Samms have managed to come back in recent years.

There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year. (2/2) — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) November 24, 2024

Many were holding out hope that Duell could still reprise his role in the future since he said himself that this wasn’t goodbye. A recast would signify that there wouldn’t be any chance for the actor to return to the series and portray the fan-fave character again.

Nevertheless, Valentini assured fans that Michael’s story is far from over for now. “I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year,” he teased, leaving many to wonder how Duell’s departure will play out.

Chad Duell (Michael) on #GH set a week ago from Eden’s TikTok video. He looks relaxed and happy to be there.

Wishing him the best of luck! And glad he’s left the door open to return, because Dark Michael should be fun! pic.twitter.com/0oHD6ZFIWv — Kat (@cdkmkt) November 24, 2024

Michael has been a central figure in General Hospital since 2002. Dylan Cash originally portrayed the character before Drew Garrett briefly took over in 2009. Duell then stepped into the role in 2010, becoming the longest-tenured actor to play Michael and earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the role in 2015.

Over the years, Duell’s portrayal of Michael saw the character endure harrowing trials, from a coma-inducing brain injury to his involvement in a high-stakes murder cover-up. Despite occasional recasts — such as Robert Adamson temporarily filling in during Duell’s absences — his performance became synonymous with the character’s evolution.

Outside of his soap opera fame, Duell has made appearances on popular TV shows like Arrow, The Suite Life on Deck, and Wizards of Waverly Place. He also starred in the Lifetime original movie Lethal Admirer in 2018. It’s still unknown what he plans to do after he is done filming his final scenes for the long-running soap opera, but the possibilities are endless now that he has more time to take on more challenging projects.

