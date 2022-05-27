Fans are loving Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s nuanced storytelling in the first two episodes, but one character is once again dividing opinions in the form of franchise newcomer Moses Ingram.

The story takes us 10 years after the Jedi Purge at the end of the Clone Wars, where Obi-Wan, now called Ben, is living with the trauma of failing his brother Anakin and the galaxy at large. He’s the self-professed protector of Luke Skywalker, but Obi-Wan has, in reality abandoned the Jedi Code to live out his life as a hermit.

That’s where the Inquisitors come into play. Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor lands on Tatooine with two of his lackeys, the Fifth Brother and the Third Sister. They’re hunting a Jedi Knight who has sought shelter in the desert world, though Moses Ingram’s Third Sister is pursuing a mission of her own; to hunt down and bring Kenobi to Darth Vader.

The Jedi hunter has all the characteristics of a typical villain. A bit sadistic, completely uncaring, and just reckless enough to cause trouble for our titular hero. Unfortunately, all of these are also characteristics of a generic and shallow antagonist, which is why some Star Wars fans aren’t entirely sold on her being one of the major villains in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Some users seem to think that her trying too hard is one of the things that can turn viewers off. The melodramatic balcony jumping scene, in particular, is something that stands out for a lot of people.

Unfortunately as the trailers suggested,the third sister is a mediocre cringe fest. No it’s not because she’s Black, her acting is bad. The balcony jumping scene, cringe. They are trying so hard to make her interesting when the grand inquisitor was looking great. — Bacon (@CallBaconBits) May 27, 2022

#ObiWan was really good! Deborah Chow knocked it out of the park. The only gripe I have is that Reva the Third sister was trying too hard to act; she reminded me of Hayden in AOTC. pic.twitter.com/mbcMPK0sjO — 🆉🅴🅴🆅🅴🆁🅵🅴🆃🆃 𓃵 Ryan Dubé #4Nerds (@Zeeverfett) May 27, 2022

I’m soorry but I can’t take Inquisitor Reva (The Third Sister) seriously 💀💀 — Jay 🦇 (@DarkestHoour) May 27, 2022

Kenobi episodes were lit but the third sister is the worst😭😭😭acting is atrocious — Nosferatu (@wcfowler11) May 27, 2022

This is Star Wars, of course, and no one opinion is something that the entire fandom can get behind. In fact, a lot of folks are actually impressed with Ingram’s character and her acting.

and also the third sister is amazing like i’m genuinely terrified of her 😭 moses is such a great actress — rasha ☾• KENOBI ERA (@anakinstarlight) May 27, 2022

EVERYONE GIVE IT UP THE ABSOLUTE GENIUS KNOWN AS REVA SEVANDER, THE THIRD SISTER pic.twitter.com/4cBwvFYnQ7 — dani ✿ KENOBI DAYYYY (@anyalivv) May 27, 2022

“People are allowed to dislike things” WRONG nobody is allowed to dislike Reva, The Third Sister — nora ✨ KENOBI era (@__alpine) May 27, 2022

There are already some strong opinions about the Third Sister being the worst thing that has happened to Star Wars, even worse than Disney’s infamous sequel trilogy. Typical.

After watching the first two episodes of obi-wan, no spoilers, but the third sister is the most insufferable character EVER developed by Star wars and I'll die on this hill. Yes moreso than Jar Jar, and anything that happened in the sequels. — Foghorn Leghorn Mane (@fastfingerslim) May 27, 2022

It’s perhaps true that people always find something to complain about, but Star Wars fans are especially susceptible to that harsh critical outlook. And with good reason, too, given Disney’s track record.

At any rate, the Third Sister is officially the first controversial thing about Obi-Wan Kenobi.