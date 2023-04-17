One of Netflix’s biggest-ever franchises was almost canceled before the streaming service could even get involved

It’s easy to forget given that it quickly evolved into a worldwide sensation that took pride of place among Netflix’s most-watched original shows of all-time, but Money Heist didn’t begin life as a series exclusive to the streaming service.

The barn-burning crime thriller originated on Spanish network Antena 3, where the 15-episode first season was split into two parts. However, once it began gaining serious traction among Netflix subscribers all around the world, the company swooped in to acquire the rights and transform it into the blockbuster phenomenon that decimated the viewership charts.

Shockingly, then, star Enrique Arce revealed to Collider that the platform almost missed out on one of its marquee franchises, after he was informed during production on the initial run that there was little chance Money Heist would be offered a stay of execution.

Photo via Netflix

“It was the history of a failure. We had a guy that came down to the set and said, “You guys gotta wrap because we’re not gonna do 18 episodes, we’re gonna do 15. You guys, this is it, we’re done. Your numbers are ridiculous, and we’re taking you out of the screen. So, it is the history of a failure. It was going to be 18 episodes, that’s what we stand for, and it ended up being 15 because one “executive director” came down to us, and said, “I believe in the show, but your numbers are very low and you guys are out.” Nobody knows this, you are the first one to know.”

As well as knocking out an additional three seasons that all topped the rankings, Netflix has also delivered thinly-veiled remake Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, as well as deep dive documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon, with prequel spin-off Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin expected to release later on this year.

And to think, the on-demand titan could have missed out on one of its most perennially popular IPs had Spanish television executives torpedoed its chances at the very first hurdle.