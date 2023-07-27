The process of pumping out mediocrity has undoubtedly been the bread to Netflix’s butter in the past, but that certainly doesn’t mean that particular series considered to be mediocre haven’t become sure-fire hits for the platform. And while it might seem like television miniseries The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window didn’t perform greatly on the streaming service at the time of its original release, it has since become a sought-after series all around the world.

Released back in 2022, the aforementioned limited series didn’t produce jaw-dropping numbers for the platform, but its over-the-top title and engaging premise quickly helped to establish an unwavering cult following. Over a year later, the captivating dark comedy has reappeared in Netflix’s Top 10 in over 17 countries — proving that a series can still be as popular as ever no matter how far past its premiere.

Image via Netflix

In the aftermath of the series premiering over a year ago, The Woman in the House has since obtained a devoted fanbase who have remained patient in the hopes that the show’s recent finale would have some questions answered in a potential second season. However, some have argued that because the show was listed solely as a limited series, the possibility of it returning for a season 2 seems unlikely.

But despite the first season’s lackluster reviews penned by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, star Kristen Bell has been open about the idea of the series returning for a hotly-anticipated season 2 — with even its showrunners saying they’ll “see” if there is actual potential for some plot points if the series did end up making a long-awaited comeback.