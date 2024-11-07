‘One of them has got to go’: ‘Chicago Med’ pitted a new character and an OG against each other and fans can’t take the brutal fighting

Chicago Med is forever dramatic, but season 10, episode 6, “Forget Me Not” had more fighting than The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and that’s saying a lot. There are two new doctors this year, and one of them hasn’t had an easy time adjusting to life at Gaffney Medical Center. They got into an altercation with someone who has been around since the start.

Dr. Caitlin Lennox (Sarah Ramos) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) couldn’t decide on the correct treatment for Jordan, an adolescent with a brain injury. Lennox could tell that surgery was the way to go, and Archer thought meds were enough. He passed away, and Archer said it was because of Lennox. Her reply was memorable and, honestly, impressive: “You go ahead and live in some alternate reality where you’re always right.” She added, “I’ll be in this one where sometimes we lose patients.”

Judging from posts on X, most fans think Archer was right. Some wonder if the new doctor is a good fit for the hospital, and others are totally behind the OG and experienced character. One fan posted on X, “Lennox has to go.” Another said Archer’s anger is correct because “he called it from the beginning” and added, “Can’t stand her.”

Lennox has to go #ChicagoMed — RSmith313 (@ryansmith1984) November 7, 2024

#ChicagoMed I have only comment for tonight. #StevenWeber is a fantastic actor. And Dean Archer is one of the best characters you have created. Hate him, love him, hate to love him, love to hate him, he brings incredible talent to the show. Carry on. — Ivygrrl (@ivygrrl246) November 7, 2024

Another viewer wrote, “I called it” because the two characters “can’t coexist.” They added, “One of them has got to go.”

No matter who you think made the best decision in this heartwrenching moment, one thing is for sure: this was a tough fight. And now everyone misses Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) even more, right?

I called it , Lenox and dean can't co exist. One of them has got to go #ChicagoMed — Jo ✨️🌻 (@JcProcedural461) November 7, 2024

First of all Archer y'all two both killed that patient being petty, in the work place.



This should've been checked by now, unacceptable he could've lived but no. That's a lawsuit. #ChicagoMed — 🍂🍁✨Brie Gist🍁🍂✨ (@BriannaGist_) November 7, 2024

This is just the latest in a string of medical drama storylines about doctors who take too long to make decisions and end up with patients dying in the O.R. I’m still not over when Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died on Grey’s Anatomy because he needed a CT scan ASAP. It’s never easy to watch these scenes, whether they feature a character who appears in one episode, as was the case here, or a beloved character like McDreamy.

So, as one fan pointed out, can Lennox and Archer actually work together, or should one of them quit? I doubt Archer is going anywhere considering he was introduced in season 6, and is used to dealing with life-or-death crises like what happened in the latest episode. But since Lennox is a new season 10 character, she’s probably sticking around for at least the rest of the season.

Ramos has talked about playing a character who is the new kid on the block (or at the hospital) and who viewers have passionate feelings about. She told TV Line, “Steven Weber likes to say, as a formerly hated character himself, ‘This is just how it goes.'” She also explained that showrunner Allen MacDonald let her know, “You’re going to be the antagonist of the season.”

Unlike a slasher villain, Lennox isn’t 100% evil, of course. She’s just trying to do her best, get used to her new surroundings, and save some lives. She and Archer have the same goals, which is why I suspect they’ll have a heart to heart and get on the same page by the season 10 finale. Until then, they’ll probably keep fighting… and fans will keep weighing in on their spirited battles.

