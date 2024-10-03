Who is Dr. Frost on ‘Chicago Med’?

Season 10 of Chicago Med is underway and while I’m still shocked by the chaos in this hospital every single episode, I’m also swooning over a new doctor. While I’m still waiting for real fall weather over here, at least I can obsess over Dr. John Frost, who has joined the cast of the NBC hospital drama.

Like Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), Dr. Frost is easy on the eyes, and has all the necessary skills to work at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. But no new character ever becomes part of the team without some hiccups along the way… and I can never get enough of that drama. Let’s learn more about Dr. Frost and what he brings to the table (or the O.R.).

Dr. Frost’s Chicago Med character, explained

Photo via NBC

Darren Barnet plays Dr. John Frost on Chicago Med, and he first appeared in season 10, episode 1, “Sink or Swim.” In August 2024, Variety reported that Barnet was cast in this role, and fans have been curious about him.

In true Chicago Med fashion, he shared a scene with Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) that was both heartbreaking and hilarious. Frost is a pediatric resident who was employed by Jackson Monroe, a hospital that is close to Gaffney. But since Jackson is shutting down, he’s now transferred into our . Frost helps a little girl get an MRI and viewers learn a few important things about him. He’s caring, which is why he wants to help kids, and he’s also used to getting by on his good looks. Maggie wasn’t thrilled with his joking around and flirting, but maybe she’ll like him more as time passes.

Allen MacDonald, who took over as showrunner of Chicago Med season 10, told The Hollywood Reporter that he enjoyed that memorable scene between Frost and Maggie. MacDonald also shared that Dr. Frost “didn’t feel protected by his parents” and decided that he would help children as a result. As the showrunner explained, “I don’t know how conscious he is that he becomes a pediatrician to protect kids the way he was not protected.” He added, “He will certainly become conscious of it during this season.” Poor Frost! That sounds intriguing, that’s for sure.

Photo via NBC

MacDonald also shared in his THR interview that he likes when TV dramas include funny moments since it allows us to get to know the characters but also helps us see ourselves in the stories being told. While hopefully no one has experienced the wild medical crises that occur on Chicago Med, most people have at least been to a hospital once or twice when supporting a loved one, having surgery, or giving birth. Characters like Dr. Frost are likable but also make you think about the larger subjects at play here, from life and death to love, work, and family.

Since only two episodes of Chicago Med season 10 have aired so far, we’re still waiting for more of Frost’s arc to get fleshed out. But we do know that Barnet has a knack for playing memorable love interests, from Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Never Have I Ever, to Jonathan in Anyone But You. And if you’ve seen all of the Chicago series, you know that drama and secrets hide around every corner at Gaffney. I’m excited for more to be shared about this fascinating and adorable new character.

