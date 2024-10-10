‘Chicago Med’s favorite doctor may not be coming back any time soon

Chicago Med season 10 means scary new health issues, some new love stories (hopefully), and cute new doctors, like the compelling John Frost (Darren Barnet). But no one can forget about one of the best characters who isn’t around anymore.

Sure, Gaffney Medical Center will always have smart physicians who swoop in and save lives… or feel terrible when they can’t help people, which always makes for some heartwrenching scenes. But everyone, fans and cast members alike, is feeling the loss of one person. Let’s talk about who left Chicago Med when season 9 concluded and where they are now!

Which beloved doctor left Chicago Med, and what happened to them?

In June 2024, Deadline reported that Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) was leaving Chicago Med. As for whether fans will see him again, it’s all up in the air right now. According to Deadline, he could be a guest star, but there are no details about that.

As of Chicago Med season 10, episode 1, “Sink or Swim,” Crockett is living in Boston. Since he’s no longer working at Gaffney and made a major move, it’s pretty tricky to imagine him deciding that was a bad idea and returning to Chicago, especially in light of how season 9 ended.

Crockett was one of the most caring doctors on Chicago Med from seasons 5 to 9, and fans had fun following his romantic plotline with Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) in season 6. While it didn’t last, it was good for him to open up. Then, as season 9 wrapped up, Crockett felt incredibly guilty about a boy named Colin passing away after an infection stopped him from getting a liver transplant. Bill Storch (Josh Zuckerman), Colin’s dad, died by suicide. While it’s understandable that Crockett would want to leave after these tragedies, bringing him back to Gaffney would be an opportunity to dive more into another part of Crockett’s arc: his mourning of his one-year-old daughter Harper who passed away from leukemia.

Sure, it’s true that once a major character leaves a TV show, it can be tricky to find a flawless way to write them into the story once again. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the equally addictive and comforting hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy is a good example of this problem. While it’s awesome that Meredith will be in several episodes of season 21, efforts to ramp up the drama in her love story with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) or her professional life pale in comparison to the good old days of the always obsession-worthy ABC series. If Crockett does return, he needs storylines worthy of him! Anything less than him finding forever happiness would be totally disappointing. Although those who shipped Crockett and Natalie might want them to get back together, others think that relationship should stay in the past. Either way, no one is ready to fully say goodbye to this character, and he didn’t get nearly enough time on the show.

While it’s sad to think of him coming back for a single episode of Chicago Med instead of all of season 10, perhaps Crockett could stop in, see his old friends again, and consult on a case… and find an incredible medical breakthrough. And maybe those high up at Gaffney would realize how wonderful and brilliant he is and hire him back. As of now, Rains doesn’t have any upcoming movies or series on his IMDb page, so he seems available!

