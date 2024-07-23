Do we know how many episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21 Ellen Pompeo will be in?

We probably all remember the first time we watched Grey’s Anatomy, whether it was when the pilot aired in 2005, or we caught up several seasons later. Ellen Pompeo‘s portrayal of Meredith Grey is just one reason why the ABC drama is still a fave of ours, and fans have been sad that the actor stopped being a regular part of the cast in season 19.

While we could debate Meredith’s presence in Grey’s Anatomy season 21 forever, we know there are a lot of fans who never want her Grey Sloan journey (which has been riveting, sad, and every other emotion under the sun) to end. For those of us who would be nervous about watching a new season without this amazing main character, we want to know how much of Ellen Pompeo we’re going to see. Will she have a tiny role… or will Meredith be in every episode?

How many Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episodes will Ellen Pompeo appear in?

When we create the perfect cozy vibes to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 21 in Fall 2024, maybe with some pine leaf-scented candles and a flannel throw, we’ll be treated to a lot of Meredith Grey. Yes, that’s right: according to Deadline, Grey’s Anatomy fans will watch Ellen Pompeo in seven episodes.

There’s even better news, though, because Deadline reported that it’s possible Pompeo will be in even more episodes than that. But as of July 2024, that’s the current number. Although we know that she won’t have a storyline in all 18 Grey’s Anatomy episodes, it sounds like she’ll have more to do than she has in the recent past. Maybe her relationship with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) will get more serious (and it wouldn’t be a bad thing to see more of him, either).

We might be in the dark when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 21’s plot, but we can take a few guesses based on what we know about Meredith and what took place in the season 20 finale. Her life will likely be just as messy as ever, and she’ll never be 100 percent happy all the time, but that’s real life, right? And good TV!

