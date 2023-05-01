‘Only Murders in the Building’ star lets slip the release date for season three

Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin has let slip the release date for the show’s much-anticipated third season, revealing during a recent appearance that the crime-drama series will arrive on August 8. Martin provided the update during a stop on his ongoing comedy tour with Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, titled You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!.

Per Variety, the comedian made the revelation at a show in the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, where he was joined by opening acts and musicians Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. According to two attendees, Martin and Short displayed an image of Only Murders’ season three castmates Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, before elaborating on when audiences can expect the series to return.

Image via Hulu

“Catch the new season August 8,” Martin reportedly told the crowd, to which Short hilariously responded: “Our show is like Steve trying to pee, it streams for 33 minutes.” Martin’s reveal comes just weeks after it was confirmed that production on season three of Only Murders had officially wrapped, though details around Streep’s role remain scarce. It’s thought that the show’s upcoming instalment will focus on uncovering the death that occurred in the conclusion of season two, with Martin, Short and fellow lead Selena Gomez all reprising their roles as would-be whodunnit solvers.

According to ComicBook.com, season three will not include former castmates Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane — who both appeared throughout the show’s first two seasons — with the latter actor jokingly referring to the upcoming instalment as “Only Meryl in the Building.” Likewise commenting on the show’s cast, Rudd recently told Entertainment Tonight that “it’s the most amazing thing to be [part of],” and described Short and Martin as “Mount Rushmore.”

The sneak-peek teaser for season three of Only Murders in the Building arrived in March, and promised yet another scene-stealing moment from Streep.