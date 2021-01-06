The Witcher Season 2 Says Goodbye To The Original Roach

Production on The Witcher season 2 is currently underway at full speed, though it seems that Geralt’s ride has already finished filming his scenes for the upcoming chapter in the story of the White Wolf.

As you know, wherever the Rivian monster hunter goes, whether on a personal quest or in a professional capacity for a contract, we can always expect his unwavering companion to be nearby. By that, of course, we’re referring not to the bard Dandelion aka Jaskier, whom Geralt usually has a hard time getting rid of, and not for lack of trying, but the titular protagonist’s horse, Roach. Indeed, the two seem to share a unique bond with one another, though the fact that he’s gone through many a ride in his lifetime and essentially called all of them ‘Roach’ only shines a bad light on the character’s emotional side.

Now, it seems that earlier speculation about a goodbye between the Wolf and his reliable companion in season 2 was right on the money. In fact, the current Roach’s handler, Bernadette Werner, announced that the stallion, whose real name is Zeusz, is taking a much-needed break and heading home. Werner explained this in an Instagram post, detailing her work on the second season of The Witcher, which involved 291 days without even 1 day off, and three months in complete isolation with 3 horses, 2 dogs, and weirdly enough, 4 geese.

As of now, there’s no telling if Roach somehow dies or gets separated from Geralt, or whether Zeusz will be back for another season. But let’s hope that the stallion makes it out of all the fights alive.

The Witcher season 2 would’ve already been released were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, though we can expect season 2 to still arrive at some point in 2021. Watch this space for more.