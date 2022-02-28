Oscar Isaac describes ‘Moon Knight’ as his “baby”

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac spoke with reverence for the new Marvel series, describing the limited series as his “baby”.

During the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, Isaac took to an interview with Extra to discuss his role in All About the Benjamins, and his awards nominated performance in Scenes from a Marriage.

Unsurprisingly, Isaac was asked about his role in the upcoming Disney Plus series, for which he is serving as both leading man and executive producer.

“It’s like turned out to be like my baby… I put everything into it… I hope it blows people’s minds as much as I think it will.” he told interviewers.

Moon Knight‘s rise from obscure D-list Marvel Comics character to Disney Plus series headliner status is momentous, and it seems Isaac is fully up to the task.

Isaac will present Saturday Night Live on March 5, and is set to fly straight out to New York City tomorrow to prep for his hosting duties.

Moon Knight will premiere March 30 exclusively on Disney Plus.