Oscar Isaac reached out to Robert Downey Jr. for MCU advice

Even though the two projects couldn’t be more different on almost every level, the core creative team behind recent Disney Plus debutant Moon Knight have been comparing the supernatural superhero series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very first installment.

Star Oscar Isaac has been touting his franchise debut as Marvel Studios’ first real in-depth character study since Iron Man, when Robert Downey Jr. burst onto the scene and established Tony Stark as an instant cinematic icon by the time the opening titles had even arrived.

Even though his tenure as the focal point of the shared mythology drew to a close with Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland has made it clear that he’s still able to reach out to his on and offscreen mentor for advice, with Isaac revealing he did the same during an interview with ExtraTV.

“I did talk to Robert Downey Jr. quite a bit. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s a friend already, and so just talking to him about it and just what his sense of it is and how his process has been and he was such a great great person to talk to, obviously about the whole thing. And also for me, the biggest inspiration, because to this day, still, that first Iron Man movie is just so good. I think the thing is he really said that Kevin Feige is a genius and he’s a collaborator, and so don’t be afraid to come in and give your ideas and give your thoughts and to be bold with your choices.”

That’s not the first time we’ve heard the phrases “Kevin Feige” and “genius” used in conjunction with Moon Knight, and it sounds as though the promise of open collaboration and creativity was key to Isaac signing on for the show.