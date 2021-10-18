Oscar Isaac Says Kevin Feige Is Feeling Good About Moon Knight

The character might not be particularly well-known among casual audiences, but Oscar Isaac boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is reason enough to get hyped over Disney Plus series Moon Knight.

One of his generation’s best actors making his debut in the biggest franchise on the planet is exciting stuff, especially when he described the role as perhaps the most challenging of his entire career. Marc Spector is an incredibly complex character, with Isaac set to sink his teeth into multiple different aspects of a superpowered vigilante suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

During a recent appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the Star Wars alum teased that Kevin Feige is feeling good about the project, even if the company’s Chief Creative Officer doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself.

“[Directors] Mohamed [Diab] and [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead, they were so fantastic. I couldn’t believe my luck and how collaborative the situation was. I’m really excited and hopeful. I don’t know if it’ll work, we took some big swings, ya know! And even Kevin said, ‘I don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, I’m feeling good but you never know!’ So hopefully it’ll look as good as it felt.”

Disney Plus Day is coming up in just a few weeks, and with principal photography on Moon Knight having officially wrapped, we could be getting an image, release date or possibly even a snippet of footage. The latest streaming exclusive is guaranteed to dip its toes into darker waters than fans are used to, and it’s got the potential to be one of the best small screen efforts yet.