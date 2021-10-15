Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Is The Biggest Challenge Of His Career

With the obvious exception of X-Men: Apocalypse, a subpar Oscar Isaac performance is a very hard thing to come by, with the 42 year-old having spent the last decade delivering a string of acclaimed turns across almost every imaginable genre, cementing his reputation as one of his generation’s finest talents.

Even though we know next to nothing about the project, it’s already a guarantee that his return to the superhero genre in Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series Moon Knight is going to blow his last outing under a bulky costume out of the water and into the stratosphere.

The role of Marc Spector is an incredibly complex one, with the vigilante suffering from dissociative identity disorder that sees him operate under a number of distinct personalities. Isaac recently appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, where he admitted that Moon Knight is the most challenging job he’s ever taken.

“Speaking with Kevin Feige, I told him I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair. And immediately, we saw it all. I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Production on Moon Knight wrapped a couple of weeks back, and after an image reportedly showcasing Isaac in his superhero duds circulated online, Marvel might want to get ahead of the game by unveiling either an official production still or perhaps even a snippet of footage at next month’s Disney Plus Day to satiate the fanbase.