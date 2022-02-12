Oscar Isaac says ‘Moon Knight’ is risky and experimental

Marvel’s Disney Plus series have already got pretty wild, the sitcom weirdness of WandaVision and the multiversal mayhem of Loki spring to mind, but Moon Knight is about to blow its predecessors out the water. Or at least that’s what star Oscar Isaac promised in the latest issue of Empire.

The title character promises to be the most dysfunctional and complex hero we’ve seen in the MCU to date, thanks to his fractured mental health and esoteric superpowers. Don’t go expecting something as mainstream as, say, Iron Man or Spider-Man from Moon Knight, if the leading man is to be believed. The Star Wars veteran discussed how the expectations for a more “obscure hero” like Moon Knight are different, which allows the show to “take more risks” and be “experimental.”

“He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different,” Isaac explained. “But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

One thing that makes Moon Knight, real name Marc Spector, stand apart from the Avengers is his DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder). The trailers have already alluded to this by introducing the character as Steven, an English gift shop employee, rather than the ex-U.S. Marine Spector. Marc has other alters in the source material, but we’ll have to see if they make the jump to the screen too.

His origins are also about as comic book-y as they come, as Spector is imbued with power by the Ancient Egyptian god Khonshu. Seeing as Khonshu had a brief cameo in the first trailer, it looks like Marvel Studios is going to lean into his wild beginnings for the MCU, instead of going for something more grounded.

Like Isaac says, the creative team behind Moon Knight are not afraid to take risks. This means we could be in for something very unique when the series premieres on Disney Plus on March.30.