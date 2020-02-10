Oscar Issac Says He Wanted To Kill The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda

A tragedy has befallen us as a human collective. Someone, some vile, evil man has declared war on the cutest creature in the known universe. Or, more specifically, a galaxy far, far away. The creature in question? The Mandalorian‘s breakout star Baby Yoda. The horrible, horrible man at the center of our attention? Sexiest Man Alive Oscar Issac. How could such an atrocity come to light? I blame MTV News!

The story goes that upon a previous encounter with MTV reporter Josh Horowitz, when Oscar was on the promo circuit for The Rise of Skywalker before its release, Horowitz had asked the actor about his opinion on Baby Yoda. At that time, Poe Dameron himself had yet to see the adorable creature. Yesterday, Horowitz, the dedicated journalist that he is, threw Issac a “sad Baby Yoda face” at the Oscars’ red carpet event to get him over to chat. After confirming that he’d actually seen The Child, finally, Oscar got a little nasty and said:

“No it’s true…I saw it and I wanted to kill it, so what does that say about your face?”

Oh, lordy lordy. How can someone so gorgeous hate something so cute? Perhaps the award-winning actor is threatened by The Child’s immense power, both spiritually and, uh, in adorableness? And why is Oscar Issac filled with hate? I thought he was a good, decent man in an indecent time, but no, I was wrong. Wronger than Green Book‘s Oscar from last year. Wronger than dogs and cats living together!

Okay, I’m kidding, quite obviously. Issac and Horowitz were laughing during the interview, both in on the joke. And while it seems that the actor isn’t quite as captivated by Baby Yoda as the rest of us, him taking on the mantle of The Child Hater is kind of funny, considering that they share a franchise. I wonder if there’s anything in his contract that’ll force him to show up in a future Star Wars product and, like, hang out with Baby Yoda? Consider yourself lucky, Oscar – I don’t get to hang with him. Heck, I can’t even get a Funko Pop out of it, despite their PR literally teasing me with the opportunity…but that’s another story for another time.

I just don’t understand why anyone would want to harm a hair on The Child’s delicate, avocado-shaded head. Good thing he’s fictional and not real and oh man I WANT ONE SO BAD. I guess I’ll just have to wait for this fall to see The Mandalorian‘s second season to get my Baby Yoda fix.