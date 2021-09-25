Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman To Reportedly Star In Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Olivia Colman’s future in the Marvel world appears to be bright. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the actress’s character is allegedly set to make her debut in Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

The upcoming Disney+ series will include Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The pair would be reprising their roles as Nick Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) from 2019’s Captain Marvel. Other actors and actresses who will be joining the cast includes Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Happy Gilmore’s Christopher McDonald, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

Although details surrounding Colman’s alleged role in the show have been kept secret including her name, there are a couple of things that have been reported. The list of reports includes that the actress will allegedly be portraying a spy that “does a lot of her dirty work behind the scenes” and that alleged role could potentially lead to other MCU projects.

Aside from character specifics, no additional information regarding the show has been released to the public. The only thing that was provided by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was that the series will feature fewer characters

Secret Invasion is currently in production and is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.