‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed

Our Flag Means Death season 2 is almost here to rock our ships once more, finally. The wait has been so long that it’s practically impossible for fans to contain their hype. Can you tell I’m vibrating with excitement through whatever screen you’re reading this article on? Do you feel the same? In that case, you’re likely also desperate to know exactly when the show’s new episodes will drop on streaming platforms.

Season 2’s premiere date has already been revealed, yes, along with the first teaser trailer. But getting a debut date is only the beginning. After all, we know that Max doesn’t tend to release full seasons at once, so there is more than one date we should be marking on our calendars. Luckily for you, Our Flag Means Death already has a full release schedule for season 2.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 schedule

Screengrab via YouTube/Max

According to Warner Bros. Discovery’s press release, Our Flag Means Death season two will premiere with three episodes on Oct. 5, all of which will be available to stream on Max. From then on, two new episodes will be dropped weekly until the season finale, on Oct. 26. With this information, we can expect the following release schedule for season two:

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 — Thursday, Oct. 5

Episodes 4 and 5 — Thursday, Oct. 12

Episodes 6 and 7 — Thursday, Oct. 19

Episode 8 (season finale) — Thursday, Oct. 26

This also means that the new season will have fewer episodes than season one, which might sadden some fans. Fear not, though. David Jenkins seems to have a very clear vision of where the wants Our Flag Means Death to go, which pretty much guarantees that we’re in for a wholly satisfying season.