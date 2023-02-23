‘Outer Banks’ star recalls absolutely bombing his ‘Stranger Things’ audition

Chase Stokes‘ recount of his failed audition for the hit Netflix series Stranger Things is a prime example of the old saying if one door closes, another one opens.

The 30-year-old recently revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood at a fan event for his show Outer Banks in California that he had auditioned for the role of Steve Harrington, which ultimately went to Joe Keery, and bombed the performance by forgetting “all the lines.”While mentioning that mistake was one of his deepest regrets, Stokes said,

“So I actually read for Steve Harrington and forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition. I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that.”



Also in the interview, Stokes praised Keery’s portrayal of Steve Harrington and stated how “proud” he was of the star. Stokes ended his remarks by expressing his gratitude towards Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer for allowing him to right his wrongs by guest starring on the show. Stokes portrayed the character Reed in the first season of Stranger Things.

The actor admitted that if it weren’t for the guest starring opportunity the Duffer brothers gave him, he wouldn’t have landed the lead role in Outer Banks. Strokes explained,

“I’m just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and to start my career. I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things. It’s a very full circle moment for me.”

Outer Banks’ plot follows the character John B (Stokes) and his friends as he tries to locate a treasure associated with his father’s disappearance.

The series, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, also stars Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss, and others.Since its debut on the streaming platform, Outer Banks has received fair reviews, even landing a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The third season of Outer Banks is set to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 23.