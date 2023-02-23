What time does ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 come out on Netflix?

Fans have been desperately waiting to learn when the third season of Outer Banks will be landing on Netflix. While it has been announced that the season will launch on Netflix on February 23rd, 2023, fans are keen to know exactly when the episodes will be available to watch, so they can clear out their calendars and dive right in without delay.

What is Outer Banks?

First hitting screens on April 15th, 2020, Outer Banks is an action-adventure mystery series made by Netflix. The show is set in a coastal town in North Carolina with massive inequality and class tension, with the rich and poor frequently butting heads.

A group of working-class teens set out on a mission to learn what happened to the father of their leader, John B Routledge. However, this search soon throws them into the middle of something much bigger as they uncover information about a hidden treasure and find themselves hunted by the police and a group of wealthy locals.

Netflix’s official description of the third season describes the third season by saying:

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.

What time does Outer Banks season 3 launch on Netflix?

The official Outer Banks Instagram account posted a teaser image for season three. This image was captioned:

see u at 12:00AM PT tonight

The show’s official Twitter account also posted the same image. Though this one did have a slightly different caption, telling viewers that the third season would be:

streaming at 12:01am pacific

For those in other timezones, the show will launch at 3:00 am ET, 8:00 am GMT, and 1:00 am MT, giving you plenty of time to find snacks and mentally prepare yourself for the adventure.