Do we know how many seasons of ‘Outer Banks’ there will be?

Netflix has recently announced a premiere date for Outer Banks‘ third season, and folks are excited. The upcoming season will be picking up where season two left off, exploring the implications of the massive revelation. Season three was renewed back in 2021, meaning that this was a comeback over a year in the making.

With a TV series as successful as Outer Banks, fans shouldn’t be worried about it getting prematurely canceled. However, Netflix has been making some bold — and honestly puzzling — decisions lately, bringing down the axe on even the better half of its shows. It’s no wonder that adventure aficionados are wondering how many seasons Outer Banks will have.

Unfortunately for expectant fans, there is no telling how long Outer Banks will run. Unless season three wraps up the story, which is highly unlikely given how much there is left to unpack, we predict that the series can go on for at least another season, possibly even more. This is merely speculation, however, and it’s worth noting that there is no word about a fourth season just yet.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.” Clearly, if it was up to Pate, Outer Banks fans would have nothing to worry about, but in Netflix’s hands, no show is safe.

Outer Banks will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, starting Feb. 23.