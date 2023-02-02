‘Outer Banks’ season 3 trailer, plot, and release on Netflix

Netflix’s original TV series Outer Banks is finally back for more, to the delight of a legion of dedicated fans around the world. The teenagers’ quest to find a mythical treasure connected to John B’s (Chase Stokes) father is a seriously wild ride, with a healthy dose of class clashes, perfect for anyone who enjoys a good adventure and social commentary in their favorite shows.

Season two concluded with the Pogues being relocated to a deserted slice of land they call “Poguelandia” and finding out that John B’s father is very much alive, unlike what was previously thought. This will surely have a massive impact on season three, and the trailer Netflix just unveiled proves it.

In it, we can see John B finally reuniting with his father, played by Charles Halford, who will likely lead the teenagers to El Dorado, the City of Gold. If they find it, there’s no doubt that it will even out the playing field between the Pogues and Kooks, but first things first; in order to find a mythical city, the group of teenagers will likely have to find a way to leave the island they’re stranded in. Overall, season three is expected to build on the momentum of its predecessor, with this latest trailer promising a story packed to the brim with action, drama, and naturally plenty of adventure.

Fortunately for fans of the show, this trailer has more to offer than glimpses into the upcoming season’s storyline. With it, Netflix has also finally revealed season three’s release date, which is now confirmed as Feb. 23. Viewers can expect the upcoming installment to have 10 episodes, which will feature both new and returning cast members.

The show will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.