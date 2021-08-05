How Old Is John B From Outer Banks?

He may look like a teenager just a few years shy of 20 as he runs through marshes and neighborhoods in coastal North Carolina, but Outer Banks star Chase Stokes is actually a lot older than you think.

His character on the hit Netflix show, John B Routledge, is the 17-year-old leader of the Pogues, a group of friends from the working-class side of the Outer Banks. His fellow Pogues JJ, Pope, and Kie are all 16, making John B the oldest of the bunch.

Season one of the show charts the Pogues’ journey to find a legendary treasure buried somewhere on the island before their arch-enemies, the wealthy Kooks, do.

Though he spends most of his screen time navigating teenage problems, Stokes hasn’t been a teen for quite some time.

So How Old is Chase Stokes?

Stokes is 28 in real life and will be turning 29 in September, making him over 11 years older than the character he plays on Outer Banks.

He’s also older than the actors who portray his fellow Pogues. Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ, turns 23 this year. Jonathan Daviss (Pope) is 22, as is Madison Bailey (Kie).

Madelyn Cline, who plays John B’s love interest Sarah (a Kook-turned-Pogue), is 23 and will be turning 24 later this year. In addition to their on-screen romance, Stokes and Cline have been dating in real life ever since they met while filming season one.

Stokes has been blessed with a face that doesn’t age, one that believably reads “teen” both on-screen and off. We just hope that doesn’t mean he’s being relentlessly pursued by child services in real life like he is on the show.

Both seasons of Outer Banks are now available to stream on Netflix.