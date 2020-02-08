Owen Wilson’s Role In Loki Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The upcoming batch of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows set to premiere on Disney Plus are really beginning to pick up some serious steam. Hawkeye may have been delayed, sure, but WandaVision has been pushed up on the schedule so that it can hit the platform by the end of this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already well into production, with set photos continuing to flood onto the web.

With two MCU TV series set to be with us by the end of 2020 then, Marvel Studios will presumably be hoping to do the same the year after, and we already know that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be first out of the gates come 2021. Given that it’s still a ways off, we haven’t heard very much about it just yet, aside from the fact that the Tesseract’s powers will allow the story to take place across multiple time periods as the God of Mischief messes with human history.

But another piece of the puzzle recently fell into place when Owen Wilson signed on to play a major character in the show. His role wasn’t revealed at the time his casting was announced, but that didn’t stop the fans from theorizing and it looks like some of their guesses were pretty close. And that’s because we’ve learned today that Wilson will be portraying Justice Peace, “a time-hopping mercenary who was hired by The Time Variance Authority to become the leader of their Temporal Law Enforcement Department.”

First Loki Footage Teases A Classic Comics Organization 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who said John Cena was playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9 and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which turned out to be true. And besides, we already know the Time Variance Authority will have a big role in the upcoming Disney Plus series, so it makes sense that Marvel would rope in a notable name to play one of the organization’s main members.

In any case, before we get to see more of the God of Mischief, we’ll first be able to catch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, both of which will be on our screens before 2020 wraps up. And after that, Loki will finally hit Disney Plus the following year. Don’t miss it.