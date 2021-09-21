Ozark Director Offers Production Update On Season 4

Fans were devastated when it was announced that Season 4 of Ozark would be the last, with the slow-burning crime thriller series gaining a reputation as one of the streamer’s finest episodic efforts. Viewership has exploded in kind, with the show now drawing in massive numbers to transform it from a word-of-mouth hit into must-see television.

All good things must come to an end, though, but at least we’re getting a bumper fourteen-episode swansong from the Byrd family, which will release in two parts. Release dates haven’t been confirmed as of yet, but director Amanda Marsalis recently took to social media and revealed how production is coming along, as you can see below.

Netflix’s TUDUM event happens this weekend, and we’ll almost certainly be getting our first look at footage from the latest run of Ozark. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard any concrete news regarding Season 4, with the last major update coming from Jason Bateman back in March, so we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

If Ozark Season 4 is shooting chronologically, then technically Netflix don’t even have to wait for filming to wrap before dropping new episodes. Fingers crossed that TUDUM lets us know when we’ll be returning to rural Missouri, especially when it’s been over a year and a half since Marty and his clan somehow managed to dig themselves into an even deeper hole.