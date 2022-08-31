Paramount Plus is bolstering its roster of crime content, following an announcement that the streaming service is set to host yet another murder thriller – this time set all the way down under.

In a recent Screen Australia media release, it was announced that nine projects would receive funding, totaling AUD $12 million (over $8.2 million USD). North Shore, a crime thriller set among Sydney Harbor (including the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House), is one of the lucky projects.

The series will be a six-part series that follows a British and Australian detective. The two will have to overcome the clash of cultures as they solve a murder mystery and unravel an international conspiracy. So far, it’s unknown who the official cast members would be. However, the series is to be directed by Gregor Jordan and will be produced by Beach Road Pictures.

A synopsis for the series describes it as a “clash of cultures” centered on detectives and law enforcement from both Australia and the UK.

“Set on and around Sydney Harbour, this series follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences. Produced by Beach Road Pictures, North Shore is financed with support from Screen NSW. It is also produced in association with ITV Studios who handle international distribution.”

Screen Australia’s Head of Content, Grainne Brunsdon, said that she’s pleased to see new Australian content and will continue to support Australian creatives with their projects.

“We know there is an appetite for fun, joyful drama content in the international market right now and we’re pleased to announce a number of distinct Australian dramedies and romantic comedies that will engage global audiences as part of this mix. We are also proud to support Australian creatives expanding their skillset.”

Back in February, it was announced that beloved police procedural NCIS will receive its first international spin-off titled NCIS: Sydney, set for release in 2023.