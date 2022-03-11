Disney has come under fire from the Parents Television and Media Council for their decision to add TV-MA Marvel content to its streaming service.

In a letter written by council president Tim Winter, about Disney Plus’ new additions, he claimed that Disney has built their product on families and that there is no need for the streamer to add TV-MA or R-rated content to its offerings.

“The company’s eponymous platform Disney+ logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that. It seems wildly ‘off-brand’ for Disney+ to add TV-MA and R-rated programming to this platform, ostensibly to increase subscription revenue. “So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?”

However, Winter’s words for Disney weren’t all negative. He commended the service’s addition of new parental controls to lock new mature-rated content away from children at their discretion. However, the Parents Television and Media Council still affirmed that this content shouldn’t be on the service as it “violates the trust of families”.

“There is no need for Disney+ to compete with the explicit content on other streaming platforms. Disney is already at a competitive advantage with a streaming platform that is the safest one out there for families. Its foray into TV-MA-rated fare will forever tarnish its family friendly crown.”

Disney is yet to respond to the letter and likely won’t change their plans to bring Netflix’s Marvel catalog, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Punisher, and Jessica Jones, to their streaming service next week.

Bringing all Marvel content to one location is something that fans have been asking for since the beginning of Disney Plus and the move to acquire this content is a step forward in that direction.