‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes dead at 92

Beloved character actress Helen Slayton-Hughes passed away at age 92 this week, best known for playing Ethel Beavers, the plucky court stenographer on NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

In addition to Parks and Rec, Slayton-Hughes appeared in dozens of television shows and films throughout her over four-decade career. Some of her more notable roles included NYPD Blue, Malcolm in the Middle, True Blood, Arrested Development, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and New Girl. Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 Netflix horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring Marlon Wayans.

Her family shared the sad news on Thursday, writing in a statement: “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.” The cause of death is currently unclear.

Slayton-Hughes made her debut on the third season episode of Parks and Recreation, “The Bubble,” when she gave Tom (Aziz Ansari) and Andy (Chris Pratt) a tour of the fourth floor of Pawnee City Hall. Her character proved to be so popular that she was brought back for 10 additional episodes throughout the series run, including the finale “One Last Ride.”