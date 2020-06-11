Patrick Stewart Says He’s Ready To Take More Risks In Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Before Star Trek: Picard’s first episode had even aired, a further season had already been commissioned, such was CBS’ confidence in the series. Fast forward to now with its maiden run aired and digested, and the simple question on our lips is where does the show go next?

In a new interview with the LA Times, leading man Patrick Stewart has enlightened us as to how he’s feeling ahead of season 2, suggesting that he’s ready to take more risks now that he’s more acquainted with the cast.

There was no socializing [between the actors] for the first five months — we were shooting [season one]. When we came to the end… we had promotional activities to engage with and we were traveling together on airplanes and got to know one another so much better. This is going to be a new element in Season 2, that there is a lot of mutual respect everywhere. If you know you can take risks, and there is a network around you that if you crash land, they will catch you, it’s a wonderful feeling. That’s how I feel now. I feel safe.

Stewart raises what’s long been a fact of TV’s format. Opening seasons can have an air of a production team finding their feet – cast and crews feeling their way into what works, what doesn’t. That’s completely understandable, but it sounds like Stewart has settled into the show going into the next season.

It’s not just Picard that’s being geared up for extended runs, though. In fact, there’s plenty of Star Trek to be going around at the moment. A few weeks ago, CBS announced that they’d be producing a brand new show set just before The Original Series, to be titled Strange New Worlds. That brings the number of TV sub-franchises currently under their umbrella to three, with a third season of Discovery set to air later this year. Talk about saturating the market. 12 years of drought and now we get a flood.

Got any theories on where Star Trek: Picard season 2 could go? Give us your thoughts below. For the time being, it looks like production has been delayed due to the pandemic, so we might be waiting a little while before we see some of those “risks” Stewart hinted at. Might have to put up with the Picard-less Discovery until then.