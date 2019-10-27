Patrick Stewart Hints At Borg Surprises In Star Trek: Picard Premiere

We don’t have long to wait for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, which will arrive in January 2020. In the meantime, though, Patrick Stewart has been dropping hints about what to expect from the new Trek series.

The actor appeared at the Destination Star Trek convention this weekend, where he’s already revealed we could be seeing the return of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. As part of the same talk, though, Stewart also suggested that we’ll get to know more about the Borg in the premiere of the new show.

“After the 23rd when our show airs, you’ll know more about the Borg.”

Now, that’s not much to go by on its own, but the role of the Borg on Picard has already been set up by a brief shot of a Borg cube in the series’ trailer, which you can catch above, while we’ll also be getting Seven of Nine and Hugh as characters in the first season. Of course, it makes sense that the Borg will be a key part of a series focused on Jean-Luc Picard, given their storied history and his temporary assimilation in “The Best of Both Worlds.” The events of Star Trek: First Contact and Picard’s battle against the Borg Queen are also likely to have left scars on the former Captain.

First Photos From Star Trek: Picard Debut 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We already know to expect surprises from Star Trek: Picard when it airs, albeit without diverting too much from the approach of previous series. But plot details beyond what we mentioned above have been hard to come by so far.

The most recent trailer for the show saw Picard coming out of retirement for an apparently unsanctioned mission though, including reunions with many of his old crew members. How much the Borg will fit into these events is unknown, but for what it’s worth, Seven of Nine does appear to play a key role in the action.

In any case, all our questions will be answered when Star Trek: Picard arrives on January 23rd, 2020 on CBS All Access.