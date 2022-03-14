Patton Oswalt attempts to predict Marvel’s future

After nailing his prediction for how Boba Fett would return to Star Wars canon, Patton Oswalt is again making a bold prediction for how Marvel may bolster their roster of characters in the next few years.

In an interview with Collider, Oswalt was asked to work his magic once again and share some knowledge on what Marvel’s future could look like. In response, the actor shared his prediction that the character Misty Knight and Colleen Wing will get their own show.

“I think that Marvel is going to realize that they had an amazing franchise in their laps for free in their Netflix shows with Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, those two actors. Someone in five years, hopefully sooner, will realize, ‘Do that!’ A low stakes, gritty, street-level superhero noir with those two characters, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. They’re sitting right there! So I’m predicting that someone at Marvel will realize what they’ve got and they will run with it.”

The characters both made their debuts in separate Netflix Marvel series’, which would seem to be on the doorstep of MCU canon with the appearances of Daredevil and Kingpin in the main universe.

Simon Missick portrayed officer Misty Knight in the Netflix show Luke Cage. Jessica Henwick debuted as Colleen Wing in Iron Fist and both characters returned for Defenders.

While there hasn’t been any indication of these characters returning Oswalt’s track record has been solid so far following the notorious ‘Parks and Rec’ prediction. Fans will have to see which characters are bought into the MCU from the Netflix series as they merge further into the MCU canon over the coming years.