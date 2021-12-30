Fans think ‘Parks and Recreation’ predicted ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday and fans can’t help but compare it to an episode of Parks and Recreation that aired in 2013.

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Image: Disney

Yesterday’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett was full of flashbacks, covering historical Star Wars moments like Boba watching Jango’s decapitation. But the most classic Star Wars moment from the original trilogy was from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, where Boba Fett fell into the Sarlacc pit. Fans know the character was alive when he appeared in The Mandolorian, but the opening episode of The Book of Boba Fett shows exactly how the bounty hunter survived.

But one Parks and Recreation fan on Reddit noticed the similarities between Boba Fett climbing out of the pit and a monologue performed by Patton Oswalt in the Parks and Recreation episode ‘Article Two’. They seamlessly cut the two shows together and it actually fits pretty well.

Patton Oswalt’s monologue in that episode is famous for being an improvised rant on how Marvel and Star Wars might be able to combine their universes. A full 8 minute cut of the monologue can be found below.

The Book of Boba Fett was received with mixed reactions when it came out yesterday, with some fans commenting on how uneventful and boring it was. Some critics, however, saw the opening as a solid foundational episode, albeit one lacking in ambition.