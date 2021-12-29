This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett‘s debut episode has finally landed on Disney Plus and once again, the Favreau & Filoni dream team appears to have hit a home run with Star Wars fans.

As suspected, the series kicks off with a long-awaited explanation for how Boba managed to survive the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi — a mystery which, for almost 40 years, had been left unexplained. For good reason, of course; only after the bounty hunter’s return in season 2 of The Mandalorian last year, has Fett escaping from the Sarlacc pit with his life been considered canon.

The scene in question is relayed to audiences via flashback, with several memories even going as far back as George Lucas’ Prequel Trilogy. In fact, two key moments in Boba’s life are shown and have caused quite a stir among fans on social media. Check out some early reactions for yourselves below.

LETS TALK AB HOW MUCH EVERYBODY SCREAMED AT THE FIRST FEW SCENES pic.twitter.com/X7QgIWPmuj — caitlin #lukestan (@SITHLEIAS) December 29, 2021

These 2 shots from Chapter 1 are so beautiful! When I was younger I would go to the library and get Attack of the Clones on DVD all the time and to see these locations and scenes in The Book of Boba Fett in 2021 is just so special! pic.twitter.com/FhlDJ3F4kM — captain__rainbow616 (@CRainbow616) December 29, 2021

Attack of the Clones vs The Book of Boba Fett #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/d0skxF93Vb — Darrel’s Wonderland (@DWonderlandYT) December 29, 2021

The most interesting takeaway from this nostalgia trip is undoubtedly the discrepancies in how Boba collects his father’s helmet. It’s not entirely clear from the comparison above whether Favreau and Filoni used unused footage originally filmed for Attack of the Clones or recreated it from scratch. The absence of a dead creature in the background would suggest the latter is correct, though its digital corpse could simply have been edited out. What do you think?

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney Plus.