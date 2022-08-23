Paul Rudd to star in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building‘s season two finale.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez look to be getting a new neighbor as Hulu has announced that Paul Rudd is set to star in the third season of the hit mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

As broken by Variety, Marvel icon Rudd has joined the cast for the next season of the streaming sensation as Broadway actor Ben Glenroy. Spoilers incoming for the latest episode — Rudd’s involvement follows on from his surprise cameo in the show’s second season finale, “I Know Who Did It,” which just released on the Disney-owned platform this Tuesday, Aug 23. It’s not yet known whether Rudd will feature as a series regular or in a recurring/guest role.

Series co-creator John Hoffman had the following to say in a statement reacting to the exciting news:

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!”

via Hulu

For those yet to catch the show, Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), three strangers living in the same apartment complex in New York City. They bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts when a real-life murder mystery unfolds in their building. Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan also co-star. Cara Delevingne joined the cast for season two as Mabel’s love interest, Alice.

This new gig is just the latest project in the works for the perennially popular and ever-ageless actor. Following cameos in recent films The Bob Burger’s Movie and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Rudd will next be seen in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which he’ll reprise his role as Scott Lang. Rudd is likewise attached to a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Only Murders in the Building season three will likely premiere on Hulu sometime in 2023.