Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Peacemaker episode seven

The penultimate episode of Peacemaker was everything that director James Gunn had promised and more, though “Stop Dragon My Heart Around” still ended on a grim note. Now, Gunn himself has taken to Twitter to address the tragic death of a fan-favorite character.

As you’ll already know, episode seven marked Chukwudi Iwuji’s final performance as Clemson Murn. The character, who was revealed to be a Butterfly himself, dies when a group of Butterfly-infected police officers show up and corner him. Harcourt ends up spearheading the team, and Smith prepares for his final confrontation with the Butterflies.

Iwuji’s portrayal of Murn quickly turned him into one of the fans’ favorite characters in the series, and his dry humor also elevated the script on numerous occasions, which is why it’s safe to say that his loss will be felt greatly when the finale premieres on Feb. 17.

Today, executive producer and director James Gunn revealed via a tweet that Iwuji has become a “very close friend” over the course of his time on the show, and he’s excited to reunite with the actor on the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Chukwudi Iwuji who plays #Murn has become a very close friend over the making of the show. I wrote the script before we had met. I am so so freaking sad by what happened. Fortunately he’s a big part of #GotGVol3 – but still. 😭 #PeacemakerParty #Peacemaker — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2022

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

During a recent interview with Variety, Iwuji fuelled hopes that we might see his character again, saying: “Let’s face it, in the world of extended universes and all that stuff, no one is ever really dead, are they? You never know.”

Hopefully, the second season of Peacemaker will prove him right.