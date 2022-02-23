‘Peacemaker’ guest star campaigns to be the DCEU’s Superman

This article contains spoilers for the Peacemaker season finale.

A Peacemaker guest star is campaigning to become the DCEU’s new Superman full-time. The recent finale of the hit HBO Max show blew up the internet with one mind-melting scene; John Cena’s titular anti-hero and his friends facing off against the franchise’s biggest crimefighters.

Yes, the Justice League dropped by for the Peacemaker finale, with Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller turning up as Aquaman and the Flash. Wonder Woman, meanwhile, was played by Kimberly von Ilberg, and Henry Cavill was replaced as Superman by Brad Abramenko — temporarily. But it seems the actor and stunt performer got a taste for wearing the cape, and now hopes to step in for The Witcher star long-term.

Abramenko even took to Instagram in the Man of Steel’s costume, asking fans in the caption for their Superman vote.

In a separate video post, Abramenko offered another glimpse of him in the suit, and asked in his caption if folks would like to see him return as the Last Son of Krypton in Peacemaker season two.

Though the finale scene featured only four out of the six founding members of the Justice League, the complete set were originally meant to show up; stunt actor Matt Turner has confirmed that he shot scenes as Batman, with Cyborg also initially being part of the lineup. Creator James Gunn has indicated that it was a studio decision to remove the two heroes from the sequence.

As for Cavill’s future as Superman in the DCEU, that’s currently unclear, but seeing as Abramenko has made one cameo in Peacemaker, it doesn’t seem crazy to suggest a season two appearance for the Big Blue Boy Scout.