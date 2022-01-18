‘Peacemaker’ producer hypes up the mysterious final episode

Spoilers are part and parcel of the entertainment industry these days, but the cast and crew behind Peacemaker have been going out of their way to say as little as possible about the eighth and final episode, while still hyping it up as something fans are going to love.

James Gunn confirmed that he refused to have the finale screen for critics, knowing full well that somebody would leak details online, and based on what happened with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s a high chance it would have been Variety.

The latest Peacemaker alum to jump on the hype train for Episode 8 is producer and longtime James Gunn collaborator Peter Safran, who couldn’t speak highly enough about what’s in store during an interview with Collider.

“I love episode eight in a way that I cannot even describe. When you see it, you’ll see why we did not reveal it earlier. But it is the culmination of all these incredibly intricate threads that he has been weaving through one through seven. They all come together beautifully in 108. I love it. I think that one of the great things that James has been able to do is to give true character development and arcs to the entire ensemble, not just Peacemaker.”

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Based on how insane the first three episodes were, there’s absolutely no way of guessing what the lay of the land will be five weeks for now, so we’ve really got no clue about the who, what, when, where, or even why of Peacemaker‘s grand conclusion. Gunn wants to make a second season, so we can assume that John Cena’s antihero will live to fight another day, but all bets are well and truly off outside of that.