‘Peacemaker’ VFX reel reveals more visual trickery than you might think

While Peacemaker might not seem like a VFX-heavy series at first glance, a new clip breaks down some of the neat tricks the crew has utilized to bring Christopher Smith’s solo outing to life.

There was a time when computer-generated imagery in television was laughable when put next to its big-screen counterparts. But now, with the advent of more efficient rendering techniques and a general increase in budget, the VFX work on TV is just as seamless, and at time better, than some cinematic blockbusters.

Of course, it goes without saying that the ace up Peacemaker‘s sleeve isn’t necessarily crazy action sequences or over-the-top CGI scenes, but James Gunn and his team have nonetheless used a lot of it to create an immersive experience for viewers.

Courtesy of the show’s official Twitter account comes a new video, one that goes in-depth into the process behind realistically incorporating some of these effects into different sequences.

some people think that all my impressive feats are just visual effects. well here's proof that only some of them are pic.twitter.com/xlCF7ICOCV — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) March 4, 2022

Wait, you’re telling me that Eagly was all CGI? Not that it undermines our love for him in any way, because Smith’s pet is the ultimate good boy, and I’m willing to die on that hill.

All joking aside, it’s always interesting to see the kind of tricks VFX artists use to deliver these photorealistic visions. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that every team does this in their own unique way, and creativity goes a long way towards cutting down the workload.

Peacemaker only just wrapped up its first run, but Warner Bros. has already renewed the series for a second season.