Peacock is cashing in on the ‘Suits’ streaming mayhem by bringing back its long-forgotten spinoff

In case 9 seasons of 'Suits' wasn't enough, there's another story set in the show's world.

It’s no secret that Suits is a bonafide streaming phenomenon for both Peacock and Netflix. Now Peacock wants to cash in on the hype with a largely forgotten spinoff called Pearson.

Pearson was added to the service on Aug. 31, stars Gina Torres and is not currently on Netflix. The show was also not at all a hit. It lasted one season on USA before it was cancelled.

In the show, Pearson enters the world of shady Chicago politics as a disbarred lawyer. The show also stars Isabel Arraiza, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Morgan Spector.

The seventh season of Suits was a defacto kickoff for Pearson as she traveled to Chicago to reconnect with family and work for a possibly corrupt mayor.

Even though Suits was a smash, Pearson just couldn’t get off the ground. It didn’t help that it was received poorly by critics. Suits, however, is on fire. The show went off the air years ago but recently set a new record of 3.7 billion minutes viewed from July 3 to July 9.

Nielsen also revealed that the show was number 13 on its all time viewing list, and it’s in good company with shows like Wednesday, Ozark and Stranger Things.

There are a few different theories as to why Suits is so successful. Those include Meghan Markle’s picture popping up alongside the show on Netflix; the fact that all eight seasons are available at once, making it the perfect Summer binge; or the so-called “Netflix effect,” which also boosted shows like You and Breaking Bad.

Maybe Netflix will do the same thing to Pearson if it decides to air it as well. The single season of Pearson is streaming now.