Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the final season of Peaky Blinders.

This sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders has been full of tragedy for our protagonist Tommy Shelby, the ruffian-turned-politician who’s struggling to take out Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists. But there might yet be light at the end of the tunnel for the Brummie gangster, following the arrival of an unexpected member of the Shelby clan.

Spoilers to follow.

When Esme, the widow of John Shelby, made a comeback in the third episode and warned Tommy about a cursed sapphire that caused his daughter Ruby’s death, she also asked the protagonist to take heart in the fact that his line will survive through Duke Shelby, the son he unknowingly sired after sleeping with a girl named Zelda days before going to the frontlines of the Great War in May, 1914.

Now, the promo images for the upcoming fifth episode of Peaky Blinders reveal that Duke will finally meet with his father, though how that reunion will go, or if they’ll manage to get on, is another matter. Below you can check out these stills, courtesy of the BBC, that feature the arrival of Duke Shelby at The Garrison, the Shelby family’s pub in Birmingham.

As you can see for yourself, this episode will also see the return of Finn Shelby (played by Harry Kirton) in earnest, who’s been there in the shadows ever since the show returned with its final outing.

The fifth episode, titled “The Road to Hell,” will air on March 27 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.