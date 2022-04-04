‘Peaky Blinders’ series finale is missing something major and fans are not happy
For years, Peaky Blinders teased fans that on a gathering storm would come a tall handsome man in a dusty black coat with a red right hand. As it turns out, even Tommy Shelby is one microscopic cog in creator Steven Knight’s catastrophic plan, so if you were expecting to hear the epic tune by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds one last time in the series finale, the gangster thriller is regretfully going to leave you hanging.
Without going into any spoilers on the last episode, and as most Peaky Blinders fans would tell you, viewers almost always expect the show’s opening sequence to feature “Red Right Hand” in the background by Nick Cave’s rock group, usually accompanied by members of the Shelby clan walking down a street in all of their ruffian grandeur and badass apparatus.
In fact, that theme and its numerous variations have essentially opened most Peaky Blinders episodes since the show’s conception back in 2013, which is why it was massively disheartening, to put it lightly, that the series finale ditched the song in favor of a more somber tune.
Fan reactions regarding the absence of Nick Cave in the final season have been anything but quiet.
Many agreed that hearing the familiar tune would have been “perfect” for the finale.
Others couldn’t wrap their brains around the theme’s absence.
The argument has been made that the series “peaked” in season five.
Had the fans been the writers, things might have turned out differently.
The disappointment was apparent across the board.
But some were able to take the absent theme in stride.
With any luck, the upcoming movie sequel to Peaky Blinders will resurrect the theme one last time, though we can’t help but wonder how many years that’s going to take, as the show has only just concluded.
The final season of Peaky Blinders will make its Netflix debut on June 10.