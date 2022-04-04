For years, Peaky Blinders teased fans that on a gathering storm would come a tall handsome man in a dusty black coat with a red right hand. As it turns out, even Tommy Shelby is one microscopic cog in creator Steven Knight’s catastrophic plan, so if you were expecting to hear the epic tune by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds one last time in the series finale, the gangster thriller is regretfully going to leave you hanging.

Without going into any spoilers on the last episode, and as most Peaky Blinders fans would tell you, viewers almost always expect the show’s opening sequence to feature “Red Right Hand” in the background by Nick Cave’s rock group, usually accompanied by members of the Shelby clan walking down a street in all of their ruffian grandeur and badass apparatus.

In fact, that theme and its numerous variations have essentially opened most Peaky Blinders episodes since the show’s conception back in 2013, which is why it was massively disheartening, to put it lightly, that the series finale ditched the song in favor of a more somber tune.

Fan reactions regarding the absence of Nick Cave in the final season have been anything but quiet.

WHERE THE FUCK IS RED RIGHT HAND FOR THIS ICONIC MOMENT #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/vO03U9TPqD — miss shelby (@tommyswhores) April 3, 2022

Many agreed that hearing the familiar tune would have been “perfect” for the finale.

Can't believe they had that ending and didn't roll out Red Right Hand one more time, come on "On a gathering storm, Comes a tall handsome man, In a dusty black coat with, A red right hand" would have been perfect for the final scene — Matt Wain (@TheMattWain) April 3, 2022

Others couldn’t wrap their brains around the theme’s absence.

Did we just go through an entire peaky blinders season without hearing red right hand ? — Quinn 🥶 (@quinnn_main) April 3, 2022

The argument has been made that the series “peaked” in season five.

Mmmm. It ‘peaked’ in series 5 for me. I know it had to be wrapped up tho. Really missed Aunt Pol, not enough Ada in it and the Nick Cave version of Red Right Hand was inexplicably absent. 🤷‍♀️ Cillian Murphy however, as always, was mesmerising 😍#PeakyBlinders — peggyspen 💙🌻 (@peggyspen) April 3, 2022

Had the fans been the writers, things might have turned out differently.

There's only two things I wanted in #PeakyBlinders finale. John Shelby to turn up in a flashback. And Nick Cave to sing Red Right hand in the Garrison. I should have been the writer. I'd give fans what they want. — Makadeni1 (@makadeni1) April 3, 2022

The disappointment was apparent across the board.

They could have finished it with Red Right Hand though, given it was the last ever! #PeakyBlinders — Jess (@ifeelflames) April 3, 2022

But some were able to take the absent theme in stride.

Great finale! Disappointed with the lack of Red Right Hand in this season though, think the last scene would have benefited massively #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/1c3AsGvmzU — Danielle Marie Robson (@daniellerobo) April 3, 2022

With any luck, the upcoming movie sequel to Peaky Blinders will resurrect the theme one last time, though we can’t help but wonder how many years that’s going to take, as the show has only just concluded.

The final season of Peaky Blinders will make its Netflix debut on June 10.