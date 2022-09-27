Despite being just a few months past the release of season three of The Mandalorian, Star Wars star Pedro Pascal has shared ideas with his co-stars for season four of the show. And his pitches are somewhat different from what we saw in seasons one and two, but it could give more insight into some of the show’s secondary characters, as well as tiny hints on season three’s story.

In an interview with IMDB both Pascal and Emily Swallow shared some ideas they have for season four of the series as, according to them, season three has set up new stories for the franchise. They’ve suggested that season four tackle more of the personal relationships that the side characters have, just like how the Mandalorian has a close bond with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

Swallow suggested that maybe in season four, it could focus on the hopes and dreams of her character, The Armorer. Meanwhile, Pascal suggested that later episodes could tackle his character’s “daddy issues” and relationship with season one’s bad guy, Moff Gideon.

At the end of the video, Pascal’s final suggestion was for Disney to greenlight “a spin-off” for these characters.

“I try to just suggest where the Armorer could go. You know, because maybe she’s not just an Armorer. Maybe she has other hopes and dreams. Maybe she would like to open a little karaoke bar for her Mandalorian friends. “The setups that we have for season 4 are incredible… It’s been amazing, these are golden nuggets. We’ve got daddy issues, a karaoke bar, a relationship to Moff [Gideon]…”

Season three of The Mandalorian will feature the return of Mando and Grogu after the two reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. The two, along with other characters from season two such as Bo-Katan Kryze, will embark on a brand new intergalactic adventure.

The Mandalorian Season Three comes out on Disney Plus in 2023.