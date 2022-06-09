Pedro Pascal reflects on his ‘precious’ reunion with Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’

How could we forget Mando’s heartfelt reunion with Grogu during the epic events of The Book of Boba Fett? After a tearful goodbye during the season two finale of The Mandalorian, fans had no clue when Mando would lay eyes his eyes on the little green guy again — and neither did the show’s lead, actor Pedro Pascal. Thankfully, the Star Wars community didn’t have to wait very long for the pair to get back together, and Pascal spoke about Grogu’s homecoming during Star Wars Celebration.

“It was scary, wasn’t it? To be separated like that,” Pascal said about his time away from his pal baby Yoda, now known as Grogu. “Jon (Favreau) and Dave (Filoni) called me, and they told me that they would be bridging seasons two and three with The Book Of Boba Fett, as far as Mandalorian and Grogu were concerned. I just thought that was brilliant.”

It’s clear that showrunners Job Favreau and Dave Filoni took great care in reintroducing the two characters. Many have speculated that by nestling the reintroduction within The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu could hit the ground running in The Mandalorian Season 3. That way they wouldn’t have to spend any time getting aquatinted at the start of the new season. Pascal goes on to say;

“What I didn’t expect is such a beautiful, lonely episode that Bryce Dallas Howard directed so incredibly. And also, for the reunion to be precious, but also just quite sudden and natural.”

There’s no doubt that the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, set to release in February of 2023, will have a trick or two up its sleeve. All we can do is sit back, relax, and wait for the galaxy’s most iconic father-son duo to return on Disney Plus.