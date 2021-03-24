Pedro Pascal Reportedly Wants LGBT Representation In The Mandalorian

While former co-star Gina Carano has come under fire for allegedly transphobic activity online, The Mandalorian leading man Pedro Pascal is a celebrated ally to the LGBTQ+ community, often using his social media platforms to promote LGBT issues and famously being hugely supportive of his trans sister. It’s not all that surprising, then, that Pascal is reportedly pushing for the Disney Plus show to have some LGBT representation moving forward.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared this piece of intel on his Patreon page, claiming that it’s very important to the Wonder Woman 1984 actor due to his personal views. Further details beyond that have yet to be revealed, but we can likely infer that Pascal has had conversations with showrunner Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni about potentially introducing some queer, trans, non-binary, etc. characters into the series.

Star Wars has an infamous record when it comes to LGBT rep. On the one hand, The Rise of Skywalker featured the franchise’s very first same-sex kiss. On the other, though, it was extremely easy to miss – and even removed in certain overseas territories – as it happened in the background of one scene between two minor characters. Fans are desperate for some major LGBT characters in the saga, then, but will Pascal be the one to finally make it happen?

You’d think that with the massive expansion of Star Wars on the small screen that’s on the way, there’ll be ample room for a bit of LGBT rep. After all, upcoming spinoffs include The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte and Lando. So, even if The Mandalorian season 3 – which starts shooting next month – doesn’t end up delivering any, then hopefully Pedro Pascal will get his wish with at least one of the other shows.