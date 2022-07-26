The next chapter of The Mandalorian‘s life is set to continue early next year. Some fans have seen a yet-to-be-released trailer for it, and, while the character has been more or less a solo wanderer for a while, Pedro Pascal says he will be stepping up to be more.

The actor makes the revelation about what fans can expect in a new article published by Total Film. He says he enjoys forcing a character to step out of their comfort zone, and when doing, so he tried to subtly and not overtly showcase this shift.

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Star Wars The Mandalorian Memes 1 of 6

Click to skip Mandalorian Colorized Meme Image Taken From Many Bothans Died To Bring Us These Star Wars Memes FB Page

Mandalorian Predator Meme Image Taken from Many Bothans Died To Bring Us These Star Wars Memes FB Page

Filoni Patrick Meme Image Taken From Star Wars Memes FB Page

Mandalorian Celebrates Filoni Image Taken from Many Bothans Died To Bring Us These Star Wars Memes FB Page

Disney + For Mandalorian Meme Image Taken From The Star Wars The Funny Side of The Force FB Page

Click to zoom

The piece does not reveal more about the plot of the upcoming season, but does feature Pascal’s co-star Katee Sackhoff. In the second season of the show, her character, Bo-Katan, fails to take back the Darksaber used as a symbol of Mandalorian leadership and Sackhoff says there will be some disappointment felt by her when she makes more appearances on the Star Wars scene.

“Anytime you have a goal and you don’t succeed, I think you reevaluate.”

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian and its connected spinoff The Book of Boba Fett are available on Disney Plus.