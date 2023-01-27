‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Disney Plus series release window, cast, plot, and more

Disney Plus’ adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is one of the streaming platform’s most hotly anticipated shows, with fans of the books desperately waiting for each scrap of new information about the series. But when will this series finally launch on Disney Plus, and who is playing each character? Here is what we know so far.

What is the plot of Percy Jackson?

The Percy Jackson series follows a young boy who learns he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon. However, due to the three major gods making a pact to not father any more children after the second world war, Poseidon decided to abandon Percy. Fortunately, Percy soon finds out he isn’t alone when he discovers Camp Half-Blood, a demigod training camp on Long Island. At this camp, Percy makes new friends and embarks on an epic adventure that throws him in the middle of a grand conflict.

When does Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series come out?

There is no confirmed release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians at the current time. However, we do know that filming is moving along at a decent pace as, in a Jan. 2023 blog post, Riordan said:

“Now I am back in Vancouver, where we are only days away from completing principle photography on season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Later in the blog post, Riordan goes on to explain that:

“We have done almost all the photography for our eight episodes. Right now, we are just doing some pick-up scenes to fill in different angles and expand some of the sequences. I have seen early director’s cuts for episodes 1-6 and all the dailies for episodes seven and eight, so I am now confident in predicting . . . yeah, if you’re a fan of the books or even if you just love a good adventure, you are going to love this show. We still have months and months of post-production work to do, but the team is wrapping up in Vancouver with a sense of pride and accomplishment.”

Based on the production timelines of shows with similar scopes, we can likely predict that the show will release at some point in early to mid- 2024. However, until Disney makes an official announcement, we won’t know for sure.

Who will star in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Many big names have been confirmed to appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Plus, as filming wraps up, more actors are being announced. In fact, Riordan announced the actors who will be playing Zeus and Poseidon in the previously mentioned Jan. 26 blog post.

Right now, we know that a talented group of young actors will be playing the lead characters.

Percy Jackson – Walker Scobell

Annabeth Chase – Leah Sava Jeffries

Grover Underwood – Aryan Simhadri

We also know who will play many of the show’s recurring roles. Currently confirmed are:

Alecto – Megan Mullally

Ares – Adam Copeland (also known as WWE’s Edge)

Clarisse La Rue – Dior Goodjohn

Dionysus – Jason Mantzoukas

Gabe Ugliano – Timm Sharp

Luke Castellan – Charlie Bushnell

Mr. Brunner – Glynn Turman

Poseidon – Toby Stephens

Sally Jackson – Virginia Kull

Zeus – Lance Reddick

On top of this already impressive list, several guest actors have been confirmed to appear in the show. So far, we know that fans will be treated to appearances by: