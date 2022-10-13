‘Percy Jackson’ casts an edgy WWE star as the God of War

The Disney Plus version of the upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is chugging along, and recently added three new actors to its cast.

Variety is reporting that Suzanne Cryer, Adam Copeland, and Jessica Parker Kennedy have all been added to the show, which is based on a series of young adult novels by Rick Riordan.

Copeland has a pretty interesting pedigree. He’s a Canadian professional wrestler for the WWE, also known as The Edge, who took a long break due to some health issues but came back to the squared circle in 2020. He’s also been in shows like Vikings, The Flash, and Haven, and he’s appeared in the films Interrogation and Money Plane.

Copeland will play Ares, the God of War. His character is “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

Cryer’s character is named Echidna – the Mother of Monsters. She’s described as “dangerous, intimidating, and strangely maternal. She enjoys her task of challenging heroes and will test Percy’s faith in the gods.”

Cryer appeared in the short lived ABC sitcom Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place, and the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. Kennedy will play the famous Medusa on the show. She’s appeared as Nora West-Allen in The Flash and the films 50/50, The Perfect Guy, and Gemini.

In September, Disney released a teaser. It looks pretty good.

Here’s the logline for the series:

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Walker Scobell plays the titular character, and the show will premiere sometime next year. We’ll keep you posted as things develop.